

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Two Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers are being praised for keeping their cool after footage surfaced online showing two young men hurling insults at them during a traffic stop in Surrey, B.C.

The exchange occurred at 88 Ave. and King George Boulevard on Oct. 12.

A YouTube video titled “Pulled Over by Vancouver Police” that was uploaded on Oct. 15 appears to have been filmed from inside the stopped vehicle.

The clip shows a pair of transit officers giving a speeding ticket to the driver of the car. During the encounter, two occupants inside of the car can be heard repeatedly demanding to “see the radar” reading of their speed. When one of the officers refuses, the driver can be heard saying he won’t sign the ticket.

Despite the officers’ polite tone, the encounter escalates after they refuse to give the men the radar reading.

“If I ask for a radar, you have to give a radar," one of the car’s occupants demands. “This is Canada. This is not India.”

Another occupant of the car tells the officers: “I'm f--king born and raised in Canada, so give me your radar reading."

The officer responds with a simple, “That’s nice. I don’t have to.”

During the rest of the video, the two men are heard repeatedly insulting the officers and swearing at them.

“You guys are just jealous that we’re f--cking riding in a more expensive car,” one of the men said. “Whatever you make in a year, I make that in three months.”

Even though the two men continue to curse at them, the officers remained calm throughout the entire conversation. Eventually, the transit police hand the driver the ticket and tell the men to “have a good night” before they walk away. The men yell a couple of more insults at the departing officers and drive off.

Anne Drennan, a spokesperson for the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, told CTV Vancouver that they’re pleased the officers handled the incident in a “professional” and “restrained” manner.

“I’m not sure that the public actually realizes the amount of verbal abuse that police take on a daily basis,” Drennan said.

Leo Knight, a former Vancouver police officer, told CTV Vancouver that police expect to be filmed by cellphone cameras these days. He also said they’re trained to de-escalate tense encounters.

“They’re taught to ignore it,” Knight said. “A lot can be done with your mouth, rather than your hands.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver's David Molko