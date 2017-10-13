Train derails near Laval, Que.
Train tracks are seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 2:31AM EDT
LAVAL, Que. - Four empty cars from a derailed freight train plunged into a river Thursday night in Laval, Que.
The derailment happened at about 9 p.m. near the entrance to the Sophie-Masson bridge, which connects Laval and Terrebonne.
The Terrebonne fire department said there were no injuries in the derailment and that the freight cars which usually carry cement were empty at the time of the accident.
Division fire chief Eric Harnois said the 107-car train belongs to the Quebec-Gatineau Railway company.
He said both the company and the fire department were trying to stabilize the other freight cars.
Harnois said the bridge over the Milles Iles river was damaged by the derailment and engineers will be called in to determine whether it is safe.
There was no immediate word on what caused the derailment.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 70 dogs rescued, 4 dead in suspected Quebec puppy mill
- Lindhout's mother says accused kidnapper feared 'he was being set up'
- B.C. man suffered severe injuries in fatal encounter with police, watchdog says
- Arctic village residents share hopes, fears for future with opening of new highway
- Puppy put down after being abandoned in Calgary dumpster