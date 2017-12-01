

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled against the Yukon government, ending a five-year legal battle between the Yukon government and a coalition of First Nation and environmental groups over protection for a large watershed in northern Yukon.

The unanimous high court ruling overturned an appeal court decision that rolled back years of planning for a massive swath of sub-Arctic wilderness.

The top court ruled the territorial government did not have the authority to made wholesale changes to a protection plan that was proposed by an independent commission after years of consultations.

The Supreme Court rejected a ruling by the Yukon court of appeal that would have sent the parties back to consultations on the watershed. The appeal court “improperly inserted itself into the heart of the ongoing treaty relationship between Yukon and the First Nations. Yukon must bear the consequences of its failure to diligently advance its interests and exercise its right to properly propose modifications related to access and development to the recommended plan. It cannot use these proceedings to obtain another opportunity to exercise a right it chose not to exercise at the appropriate time.”

The decision has been highly anticipated in Yukon, where the issue has been a thorn in government-First Nations relations.

The vast Peel watershed is almost the size of New Brunswick - approximately 68,000 square kilometres – and makes up 14 per cent of the area of Yukon. It is the traditional territory of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, Na-Cho Nyäk Dün, and Vuntut Gwitchin First Nations.

The dispute centred on Yukon’s land use planning process for the watershed after an independent commission recommended a plan in 2009 that would have protected about 80 per cent of the area from development.The region has many active quartz mines and large deposits of iron and coal. There are also thought to be significant gas reserves.

The Yukon government rejected that plan, putting forward its own in 2012 that would protect just 30 per cent of the watershed.

First Nations and environmental groups took the government to court, arguing the territorial government had breached its treaty obligations under a 1993 deal called the Umbrella Final Agreement. The UFA requires a collaborative process for land use planning.

The lower courts sided with the First Nations and environmental groups but the court battles went on over how to resume the planning process. Lawyers for the Yukon government argued the process should start again with consultations but First Nations and environmental groups want the commission’s plan to be enacted.

Friday, the top court held that the government had the right to make modifications but Yukon’s changes to the recommended plan were so significant as to effectively reject it. Yukon “did not have the authority” to do that under the terms of the treaty, the court ruled.

“Yukon’s changes to the Final Recommended Plan did not respect the land use planning process in the Final Agreements and its conduct was not becoming of the honour of the Crown.”

The court said that judicial review of the implementation of modern treaties “should simply assess whether the challenged decision is legal, rather than closely supervise the conduct of the parties at each stage of the treaty relationship,” reads the ruling. “Reconciliation often demands judicial forbearance. Courts should generally leave space for the parties to govern together and work out their differences. However, judicial forbearance should not come at the expense of adequate scrutiny of Crown conduct to ensure constitutional compliance.”

First Nations representatives, along with the Yukon chapter of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society and the Yukon Conservation Society have called a press conference on Parliament Hill for Friday afternoon that will be livestreamed at CTVNews.ca.