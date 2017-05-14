Three men sent to hospital following stabbing outside Vancouver nightclub
Police are investigating after an altercation at Caprice Nightclub on Granville Street at 3 a.m. Sunday. (CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 3:30PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- Police say two men have been arrested following a stabbing at a nightclub in Vancouver that sent three people to hospital.
Sgt. Randy Fincham with Vancouver police says there was a verbal altercation between two groups inside the club around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
He says the groups were directed outside, where there was a fight that resulted in three men being stabbed.
All three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Fincham says two men were arrested a short distance away.
No charges have been laid.
