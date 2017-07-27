Thousands of wildfire evacuees allowed to go home
VANCOUVER -- Thousands of people rushed out of their homes as a wildfire neared Williams Lake are being allowed to return to the Interior city in British Columbia.
Cariboo Regional District chairman Al Richmond says the evacuation order for the city and several surrounding areas is being lifted.
Richmond says the evacuees should still keep their belongings packed because they may have to leave at a moment's notice because an evacuation alert is now in effect.
He says people should ensure that they have a week's worth of supplies and understand that not all essential services will not be available when they get back to the city.
Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb welcomed residents home and asked that they ensure their return is as orderly as when they left on July 15.
More coming...
