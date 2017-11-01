TD Canada Trust says a “majority” of the issues customers faced with their Interac e-transfer services this week have been resolved, although the bank continues to field complaints online.

The issues stems from “new enhancements” to TD’s service, a spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in a statement on Wednesday. The bank recently updated its iOS app to set up automatic deposit services.

“We know every transaction counts for our customers and we are working around the clock to resolve a small number of outstanding issues,” TD said.

Some customers have reported issues with their money becoming stuck in transit, with neither the sender nor the recipient able to access it.

Complaints persisted on Twitter Wednesday morning, with at least eight users reporting they were unable to use the service.

“I have rent payments I can’t receive,” user Kurtis MacDonald tweeted. “I’m sure you still want your mortgage payments on time.”

“Until you get the e-transfer fixed, I don’t get paid, which mean I don’t eat and my bills don’t get paid,” user Kris Oosterlee tweeted.