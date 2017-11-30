

The Associated Press





A Swedish court has convicted a man of raping girls in three countries, including Canada, solely through his online contact with them.

Bjorn Samstrom never met with his victims in person, but coerced them to perform sexual acts in front of webcams under threats of harm to themselves and their families.

Samstrom was charged with just shy of 100 offences involving 27 girls, including two Canadian teens.

He was convicted on 59 counts, including four instances of aggravated rape of a child, one of which involved a Canadian victim.

A prosecutor on the case says the verdict sets a new precedent on what constitutes rape, but says she plans to appeal it on the grounds that the court may have set the new standard too high.

Samstrom, who has stood trial for similar offences six times over the past 23 years, has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison.