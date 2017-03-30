WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

The RCMP is looking into several gruesome discoveries of animal carcasses left mutilated by the side of the road near Brandon, Man.

At least six animals have been found dumped in a rural municipality outside Brandon. At least two had their ears cut off.

Hobby farm owner Heather Eagle Bears says she found a dead miniature horse by the road leading up to her house. A few days later, she discovered a mutilated goat at the side of the road. The animal had been tied up and dumped.

"It was quite disturbing," Eagle Bears told CTV Winnipeg on Tuesday. "It was pretty close to home and they didn’t get there by themselves, obviously."

None of the animals belonged to Eagle Bears, but she says they seem like they might have been somebody's pets.

She added that responsible farmers have a "method" for dealing with dead animals, and this isn't it.

"I've never seen anything like this before," Const. Tyler Schryvers, of Brandon RCMP, told CTV Winnipeg.

Police say four more dead animals were reported on Tuesday. Three coyotes and a raccoon were found in a ditch near where the pony was discovered.

RCMP are investigating the deaths, but many questions remain.

"I saw the carcasses and I couldn't tell you if the animals were alive, how they were treated before they were dispatched or what the cause of death was," Schryvers said.

Investigators say they're hoping to identify the individual responsible.