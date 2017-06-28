'Roll Up The Rim' returns: Tim Hortons contest back for Canada 150
Tim Hortons launched a special edition of its popular "Roll Up The Rim To Win" contest in honour of Canada's 150th birthday. (Tim Hortons)
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 9:07AM EDT
As you grab your usual double-double from your local Tim Hortons you might notice something a little different about your cup.
That familiar yellow arrow directing coffee-drinkers to roll up the tab of their cup to see if they’ve won a prize is back.
To coincide with the 150th anniversary of Confederation, Tim Hortons launched a special edition of its popular “Roll Up The Rim To Win” contest that runs until July 21.
Tim Hortons has also added an “Ultimate Canadian Vacation” worth $10,000 to the regular selection of food and drink prizes offered during the winter contest.
Social media users have already started sharing photos of the new red and white cups adorned with stereotypical Canadian motifs such as a beaver, an inukshuk, a bottle of maple syrup and a mountain range.
It’s fairly safe to say Canadians are pretty excited about the unexpected surprise.
Good way to start a morning. #RollUp150 pic.twitter.com/0OWXYKSO11— Steve Fulton UE (@steve_fulton) June 28, 2017
Learning that @TimHortons has a special edition of #RollUpTheRim made my morning coffee taste that much better! ☕️ #RollUp150 #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/g1VRTnUVWb— Lisa McInerney (@llisaloo) June 28, 2017
Who knew a single tweet could make a whole country happy :') #RollUp150— meaghan ryleigh (@meaghanryleigh) June 28, 2017
Thank you @TimHortons ������ You're the best!!! :) #Canada150 #RollUp150 https://t.co/BgzLONnACz— Μελίνα (@MelinaKokkinos) June 28, 2017
Tim Hortons surprising everyone with special edition #RollUp150 cups definitely made my morning ☀️ Happy hump day everyone �� pic.twitter.com/5mNW1ui9M0— julia thompson (@juliahthompson) June 28, 2017
So apparently it's roll up the rim season again?? My day just got so much better. #RollUp150— let name = George; (@orange_pek0e) June 28, 2017
Dreams do come true ���� #RollUp150— Saraannee; (@Saraannee) June 28, 2017
Soooo happy to find this out!!! Omfg yesss ���� #RollUp150— Amandaxo (@AmandaOrrxo94) June 28, 2017
It's like Christmas in July! #RollUp150 #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/cRQpgyoOnJ— Matt Dalrymple (@mwdalrymple) June 28, 2017
Some eager coffee-lovers have already started keeping track of their win-loss record.
Katie 1 - Roll Up 0 #RollUp150 #TimHortons pic.twitter.com/j7gsSDtwl4— Katie Richardson (@doxie0070) June 28, 2017
Darn! Not a good start! 0-1 #RollUp150 @eKarlca @TimHortons pic.twitter.com/Cyhg4NcOuY— Crystal Lemoine (@MrsDwyerLemoine) June 28, 2017
Already 0 for 2 on @TimHortons #Canada150 #RollUp150 #RollUpTheRim ���� pic.twitter.com/AomVPUg9pH— Ken Audette (@KaudetteKen) June 28, 2017
A few users noted the new response written on the tab of losing cups that reads “Happy Canada 150th” instead of the normal “Please Play Again.”
More cheerful response than 'Please Play Again' I guess ����♀️���� #RollUp150 @TimHortons pic.twitter.com/TVF135it2P— Emma Azzi (@EmmaAzzi) June 28, 2017
Nice way to say play again @TimHortons #canada150 #RollUp150 pic.twitter.com/MS8zuNH1gE— Brodie (@brodiemcgrahan) June 28, 2017
