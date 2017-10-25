

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Highways officials estimate it will be at least mid-afternoon before the Trans-Canada Highway is open again through southeastern British Columbia.

A rock slide severed the route between Revelstoke and Golden on Tuesday evening.

Geotechnical engineers have reached the scene.

A notice posted by the online traveller information site DriveBC says the situation is being assessed.

A 147 kilometre stretch of Highway 1 remains closed.

No alternate route is available.