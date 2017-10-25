Rock slide closes Trans-Canada between Revelstoke, Golden, until further notice
Crews assess a rock slide between Golden and Revelstoke that closed the Trans-Canada Highway on Oct. 25, 2017. (Twitter: @TranBC)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 1:45PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- Highways officials estimate it will be at least mid-afternoon before the Trans-Canada Highway is open again through southeastern British Columbia.
A rock slide severed the route between Revelstoke and Golden on Tuesday evening.
Geotechnical engineers have reached the scene.
A notice posted by the online traveller information site DriveBC says the situation is being assessed.
A 147 kilometre stretch of Highway 1 remains closed.
No alternate route is available.
#BCHwy1 closed due to rockslide between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC. Crews on scene. No est. opening time. Check @DriveBC for updates pic.twitter.com/E0GnEbGUOc— BC Transportation (@TranBC) October 25, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Grieving mother opens up about 14-year-old son's fentanyl death
- More and more, 'average Canadian' is anything but, says latest 2016 census
- Group calls for mandatory crisis intervention training for Ontario police officers
- Sentencing arguments today for man convicted of murder in death of Montreal clerk
- Ontario makes it illegal to protest outside and near abortion clinics