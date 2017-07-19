

Camille Bains, The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- A Regina woman who spent 3-1/2 years in solitary confinement cried Wednesday as she recalled how a spiritual ceremony led by a First Nations elder helped her through difficult times at a British Columbia prison.

BobbyLee Worm, 31, was testifying at a British Columbia Supreme Court trial launched by the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada over the use of indefinite solitary confinement.

Worm was sentenced to six years in prison and initially served time at the Edmonton Institution for Women before being transferred to the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford, B.C., where she occasionally participated in spiritual ceremonies.

Prison officials limited an elder to certain elements of a spiritual ceremony, she said.

"The elder would still want to see me regardless of how they were telling her how to give me my spirituality because she knows how important it was to me to have that in my life at that time," Worm said through tears.

"It helped me keep grounded and keep myself together in order to get through those times."

Justice Peter Leask stopped proceedings at one point to give Worm a break from testifying about her experiences, which included long stints in 23-hours-a-day isolation, including one term that lasted almost a year at the Edmonton facility.

Worm told the trial she was handcuffed in her cell there while an elder met with her through a food slot.

"I thought it was a joke," she said. "I didn't understand the purpose of it."

The constitutional challenge was filed in January 2015, but the federal government tried to stop the current proceedings by saying legislation introduced last month would impose a time limit on solitary confinement terms.

However, the two groups say a warden would still have the final say and that cases such as the 2007 in-custody suicide of Ashley Smith of Moncton, N.B., could still happen.

Correctional Service Canada maintains that so-called administrative segregation is used when inmates are difficult to manage, their safety may be at risk in the general population, or if there is no reasonable alternative to maintain the safety and security of an institution.

Court heard 50 charges were laid against Worm at the Edmonton Institution for Women, stemming from her damage to property, possession and dealing of contraband, fights, assaults and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Crown lawyer Shannon Currie said that in January 2007, Worm smashed prison property and broke windows, resulting in additional custodial sentences.

Worm told court she once tried to take her own life by suicide.

She said she wanted to complete her Grade 12 education but sometimes refused to participate because she was overwhelmed by trying to learn while being restrained as a teacher spoke to her through a food slot.

When she saw a teacher in another room, Worm said she was led out of her cell in shackles and handcuffs and found it hard to learn because her hands were cuffed from behind and she couldn't use a pencil.

"I just got tired of everything that came with it, trying to get that," she said of a high school diploma. "It was dangled over me like a privilege and it was taken away from me so fast."