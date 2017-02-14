

The Canadian Press





COCHRANE, Alta. -- RCMP say two people have died in the crash of a small plane on Highway 40 northwest of Cochrane, Alta.

Mount Royal University in Calgary issued a statement on Monday night confirming the crash involved one of their planes.

The post-secondary institution offers an aviation diploma that its website says "combines the flight training you need to become a commercial pilot with an academic diploma."

Mounties issued a news release earlier on Monday evening saying that RCMP, military and civilian aircraft were responding to a report of the crash.

They said it was witnessed by another aircraft and reported to authorities at about 5 p.m.

Later, Alberta EMS sent out a tweet saying they had been cleared from the scene, adding that "no persons transported to hospital."

According to EMS, the incident happened near the junction of Highways 40 and 579.

The Transportation Safety Board has been callled in to investigate.

"The RCMP is thankful to the civilians and other agencies who assisted in the search effort and wishes to express condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this crash," Cpl. Curtis Peters said in a release.