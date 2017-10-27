

The Canadian Press





GATINEAU, Que. -- A Quebec man has been charged with allegedly assaulting his teenage daughter over a year in what police are calling "honour-based" violence.

Gatineau police say the level of violence escalated once the man discovered the girl was removing her hijab when she was away from the family home.

She decided to file a police complaint, which culminated in an arrest Wednesday.

Police are keeping many of the details under wraps, but Sgt. Jean-Paul Lemay says the force hopes the girl's courage will prompt other alleged victims of violence to come forward.

The teen has since been removed from the family and is in the care of youth protection.

The 35-year-old man appeared in court Thursday on charges of assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.