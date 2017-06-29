

CTVNews.ca Staff





Indigenous rights activists who erected a large teepee overnight on Parliament Hill say they did so to raise awareness about the fact that many indigenous people are not celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday.

The teepee went up in the early hours of Thursday, after an hours-long standoff between the activists and police.

A group of approximately 80 demonstrators attempted to enter the gates of Parliament Hill Wednesday evening, carrying wooden poles on their shoulders, but RCMP, Ottawa Police and Parliament Hill security moved in to block them.

Both sides refused to budge for several hours. Videos posted on social media showed RCMP officers dragging away at least one person as others chanted "Shame" and "Let our people go!"

In all, 10 people were taken into custody and released shortly afterward. Candace Day Neveau, from a group called the Bawating Water Protectors, said those arrested were ordered to stay away from Parliament Hill for six months.

Eventually, police allowed the teepee to be erected in the early hours of Thursday morning, just inside Parliament Hill gates, near the East Block.

During a news conference in the Parliament Press Gallery Thursday morning, Neveau decried the overnight confrontation with police.

“Why is it that we have to do forcefully do things for people to listen?” she asked.

“Our purpose here is to educate people. We‘re always educating people on tour racism and oppression and we have to prove that it’s real, “ Neveau said, adding that centuries of history make celebrating Canada Day 150 difficult.

“It’s celebrating our pain. And that’s why we’re here. That’s why we set this teepee up,” she said.

Neveau also criticized the amount of money being spent on the Canada 150 celebrations.

“It’s absolutely ignorant the way Canada is investing so much into this celebration. It’s absolutely disgraceful that there are children out there who have no clean drinking water. Shame, shame on the government for doing that, for completely not considering how we would feel about this celebration,” she said.

Earlier, Jessica Bolduc, another member of the Bawating Water Protectors group, told reporters at the teepee site that the protest was about recognizing there is much work to do before anyone can say Canada has achieved reconciliation.

"I think Canada has one sort of view and way in which they engage with the world around them, and then there is the indigenous experience," Bolduc said.

"We talk about this smart and caring nation, but don't acknowledge that those privileges aren't afforded to indigenous peoples in the same way that they are to folks who have settled here -- whether that was 200 years ago or to people who we are welcoming here today in a ceremony of becoming Canadian," she said.

It’s not clear if Parliament Hill security and police will allow the teepee to stay in place once the Canada Day celebrations begin on Saturday.

Police have set up a barricade to stop demonstrators from moving further onto the grounds. But CTV News Channel’s Michel Boyer notes that the teepee is in an area that will become a secure zone on Saturday, where hundreds of thousands of Canada Day celebrants are expected to gather.

“The people here protesting, they say they are here to stay, and it doesn’t look, for now, that the RCMP is about to remove them,” Boyer told CTV News Channel.

More than 500,000 are expected to flock to Parliament Hill for Canada Day celebrations and concerts on Saturday, when armed police and surveillance cameras are expected to keep watch.

For now, the Hill is still open to the public, but by Saturday morning, roads will be closed, barriers set up, and all those looking to gather on the Hill will need to go through security screenings.

With files from CTV’s Mercedes Stephenson and The Canadian Press