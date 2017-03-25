

Taline McPhedran, CTVNews.ca





A pregnant Ontario woman says she was attacked by a man after a road rage incident caused the driver to exit his vehicle.

Christina Hutchings of Cambridge, Ont. was the passenger in a car being driven by her father. The two were on their way to the bank around 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning when they nearly collided with a silver Ford Station Wagon.

Hutchings, six month pregnant, says her father honked at the other driver before they all got out of their vehicles and the situation became violent.

“I was just totally stunned that a man of his age can actually hit a woman, especially me being pregnant,” Hutchings told CTV Kitchener.

According to Hutchings, she got in between the man and her father when the man allegedly threatened to hurt her before kicking her in the pelvis and then punching her in the head.

“He told me if I didn’t move out of the way he was going to hurt me,” said Hutchings. “I didn’t take him serious.”

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a 56-year-old Cambridge man was arrested shortly after the incident and is facing three charges involving assault and uttering threats.

Hutchings says she is not concerned about her pregnancy and only got out of the car to protect her father who has heart problems.

“If I knew he would have attacked me the way he did, I probably wouldn’t have gotten in between them,” said Hutchings. “I was just worried for my dad.”

According to police, motorists who encounter an aggressive driver are encouraged not to get out of their vehicles and to call 911.

Hutchings says she wishes she had never gotten out of the car and had just gone about the rest of her day.