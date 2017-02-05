

CTVNews.ca Staff





Twelve days after the New Brunswick ice storm that left more than 130,000 customers in the dark, everyone affected has had their power restored, according to NB Power.

In a statement Sunday, Premier Brian Gallant said that schools and business will resume operating as usual on Monday.

At the height of the storm more than 300 emergency crews, including Canadian Armed Forces, worked to relieve some of the hardest hit areas.

“I am very proud of the speed of response, professionalism and effort provided by Canadian Army and Joint Task Force Atlantic members who worked seamlessly alongside federal, provincial and community partners to bring relief to the hard-hit Acadian Peninsula. The effect achieved highlights that we are always ready to support the safety of Canadians in times of need,” Rear Admiral John Newton, Joint Task Force Atlantic commander said in a statement.

Now with everyone back on the grid, emergency operations have started winding down.

“The shelter is managed by the Red Cross has been closed because everybody has been returning home last night,” Red Cross volunteer Carl Boisvert told CTV Atlantic.

However, according to the NB Power statement, warming centres will remain open for those in need and about 150 volunteers and public safety employees will continue going door-to-door to ensure residents are getting back to their normal lives.

The province will also be distributing emergency financial aid to those affected by the ice storm.

But the reprieve may be short lived.

Environment Canada have forecasted snow ice pellets and freezing rain to the province Tuesday night, which means some people are preparing for round two.

Daniel Robichaud, who was without power for six days, is making sure he’s not caught off guard again.

“I'm just preparing, you never know we could probably use some gas for my generator if something happens again. I'm going to be ready,” he told CTV Atlantic.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s John MacInnis