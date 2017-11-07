Police investigating series of thefts involving ATMs east of Toronto
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 8:45AM EST
AJAX, Ont. -- Police say they're investigating a series of thefts at banking machines in communities east of Toronto.
Durham regional police say the latest incident occurred last Friday afternoon when a 67-year-old man was forced to drive to an ATM in Ajax, Ont., and withdraw money for two suspects.
Investigators say the man had just parked his car when the suspects approached and forced him back into the vehicle.
The suspects made him drive to a nearby drive-through ATM and withdraw cash before driving off in his car.
Investigators say there have been four similar incidents in the past three weeks in Ajax and neighbouring Pickering, Ont.
They say it's not known if the incidents are connected.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women opens hearings in Edmonton
- Cut down on court delays by supporting victims: ombudsman
- Tentative agreement reached in Quebec daycare dispute
- Police investigating series of thefts involving ATMs east of Toronto
- Ontario colleges ask for final offer vote to end 4-week-old strike