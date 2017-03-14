

CTVNews.ca Staff





A highway collision involving multiple vehicles near Kingston, Ont., is said to have caused a “highly toxic” chemical spill.

One of the transport trucks involved in the collision on Highway 401 was carrying a hazardous material that could turn into hydrofluoric acid if exposed to heat, according to a Facebook post from the Gananoque Police Service.

Police said Hazmat teams and a “mass casualty response” have been dispatched to the scene.

A report on KingstonRegion.com said a number of people at the scene were exposed to the hazardous material. No deaths or injuries have been confirmed.

The transport was carrying 14,000 litres of the liquid, most of which has leaked, the report said. A decontamination station has been set up for those exposed.

Emergency responders are requesting that drivers remain in their vehicles and await further instructions.

Highway 401 – the busiest highway artery in Canada – remains closed in both directions east of Kingston.

@HeavyRescue401 is reportedly on route to highway 401 MVC at Mm 664, this is still a Hazmat and evac situation @ctvottawa — C.E.R.T Kingston (@CERT_Kingston) March 14, 2017