Police called in to dispose of Second World War shells from museum
In this file photo, a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary crest is shown.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 6:30AM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A couple of war-time shells set off some jitters at a Newfoundland museum amid concerns they may still be live.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says they got the unusual call from The Rooms Museum in St. John's on Wednesday.
They say there were concerns two shells from the Second World War could go off.
An explosive disposal unit was brought in to help with the removal of the shells. Police say they were taken away and disposed of.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Transportation Safety Board investigating grounding of bulk carrier in N.B.
- Ontario to spend $20M on sprinkler overhaul for small retirement homes
- Philpott celebrates opening of Manitoba's new First Nations-led school system
- Amanda Lindhout begged mother to pay ransom after severe beating, court hears
- Police called in to dispose of Second World War shells from museum