

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Calgary are investigating four deaths as a quadruple murder case, after locating the body of the owner of a burned-out car that was found earlier this week with three bodies inside.

Paul Wozney, Acting Insp. with the Calgary Police Service, told reporters that a body found in a ditch west of Calgary is that of Hanock Afowerk, age 26.

Earlier in the week, the bodies of Cody Pfeiffer, 25, and two sisters, Glynnis Fox, 36, and Tiffany Ear, 39, were found in Afowerk's burned-out 2011 Chevrolet Cruze.

Wozney said there were “significant traumatic injuries” to all of the bodies. He said the brutality surprised even the most seasoned investigators on the force.

Wozney added that, based on a previous criminal history and information from the public, police believe Afowerk was targeted and that Pfeiffer, Fox and Ear may have simply been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“The two female victims, Ms. Fox and Ms. Ear, we believe came to know the other victims very recently,” he said during a press conference on Thursday.

“So there isn’t a big history between them,” he added. “I think you could describe that relationship as being fleeting.”

