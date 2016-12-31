

CTVNews.ca Staff





Calgary Police say a Sunwing Airlines pilot has been charged after he was found unconscious and “severely impaired by alcohol” in the cockpit of a Cancun-bound plane.

Police say the pilot boarded the aircraft around 7 a.m. Saturday morning in Calgary for a flight to Mexico with stops in Regina and Winnipeg. Before the plane departed, members of the flight crew noticed that the pilot was “behaving oddly” before he passed out inside the cockpit, police said in a news release.

The pilot was eventually escorted out of the plane and taken into custody. He has been charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having care and control of an aircraft over .08 blood-alcohol content.

Police have not identified the pilot but said his name will be released once he has seen a Justice of the Peace.

A Sunwing spokesperson confirmed in a statement that several crew members, including the first officer, determined that the captain was “unfit to fly” and “reported this accordingly.”

“We are very appreciative of our crew’s diligence in handling this very unfortunate matter,” said spokesperson Jacqueline Grossman.

“Sunwing Airlines has a zero tolerance policy on alcohol consumption within 12 hours of duty and any crew member suspected of violating this policy would be removed from duty pending an investigation, ” Grossman added.

Police say 99 passengers and six crew members, including the pilot, were scheduled to make the trip.

The passengers on the flight have since departed for Cancun after a “minimal delay,” Sunwing said.