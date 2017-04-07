Penticton, B.C., great-grandmother guilty of second-degree murder
Roxanne Louie was reported missing Jan. 4 after she missed her flight back home to Vancouver. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 11:27AM EDT
KELOWNA, B.C. -- A 67-year-old Penticton, B.C., woman has been convicted of the second-degree murder of her great-grandson's mother.
A B.C. Supreme Court jury in Kelowna deliberated for almost 12 hours before finding Grace Robotti guilty of the Jan. 4, 2015 beating death of 26-year-old Roxanne Louie.
Court heard that Louie, a Vancouver resident, was visiting the Okanagan for the holidays and became involved in a heated argument with Robotti about parenting methods.
It ended when Robotti grabbed a crowbar and hit Louie 26 times in the head, killing her.
Robotti admitted to interference with a dead body but pleaded not guilty to murder, arguing she acted in self-defence.
She returns to court later this month for sentencing.
