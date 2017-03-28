PC MPP apologizes for questioning zero-tolerance of sexual abuse of patients
Jack MacLaren had called a "zero-tolerance approach" to sexual abuse "dangerous" during a debate on Monday.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 2:28PM EDT
TORONTO -- Progressive Conservative MPP Jack MacLaren is apologizing for comments he made about the sexual abuse of patients.
The Ottawa-area MPP had called a "zero-tolerance approach" to sexual abuse "dangerous" during a debate on Monday.
But now he says he made a mistake and didn't mean to say that.
The Liberals were quick to point out that MacLaren has a history of regrettable remarks.
He went to sensitivity training last year after making jokes about a female MP.
PC Leader Patrick Brown says he's disappointed in MacLaren and warned such an incident can't happen again.
