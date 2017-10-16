

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ottawa-area family has turned to Facebook to track down a vehicle that rear-ended them in an alleged hit-and-run.

Gordon Scott of Orleans, an Ottawa suburb, was stopped at a red light on Friday when he says a driver of a blue Ford Escape crashed into the back of his vehicle before hitting a light post. As Scott called police, he says the driver sped away.

“I was really surprised,” Scott told CTV Ottawa. “It was more of a scary situation, and it’s disappointing to realize there are people like that out there that just don’t care and drive off.”

Scott said that the vehicle was moving erratically and that the driver was likely distracted or impaired. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Wanting to find the person responsible for causing what they believe to be several thousand dollars’ worth of damage, Scott’s family turned to Facebook.

“If anybody knows a woman in her 30s driving a car like that with now substantial damage, please let me know or try to get her to do the right thing,” the post read.

Within minutes, the family had a lead in the form of a photo of a damaged Ford Escape. That photo has been provided to Ottawa police, who say they are currently investigating the incident.

“To think there’s still people that would hit somebody and then run,” Scott’s son-in-law, Steven Wood, told CTV Ottawa. “It’s an uneasy feeling knowing that these people could be your neighbour, your friend or anything.”

The family is still waiting for confirmation that the vehicle is the one involved in the alleged hit-and-run.

“You’re going to get caught,” Wood warned. “I mean, especially with social media and people, everyone has phones now and pictures, and we don’t want people like this to do this anymore.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Megan Shaw