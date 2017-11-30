Ontario MPP calls for Trans Day of Remembrance to become law
Ontario NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo announces her candidacy for leadership of the federal NDP in Toronto on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 3:24PM EST
TORONTO -- An Ontario New Democrat is calling for Nov. 20 to be enshrined in law as an annual Trans Day of Remembrance.
Cheri DiNovo says it may seem redundant because the legislature has been observing a moment of silence on that day for three years and also raised the trans flag this year.
But she says it's important to make it law in case a future government decides to stop observing it.
Her private member's bill goes to a second reading vote today.
Trans advocate Susan Gapka says the community experiences high levels of violence, in particular toward trans women of colour, and a day of remembrance is an opportunity to honour lives lost and reflect on larger social issues.
Egale Canada executive director Helen Kennedy says trans people are some of the most marginalized in society and a day of remembrance recognizes the violence perpetrated against them.
Proud to be joined by @SusanGapka & Helen Kennedy of @egalecanada to make Trans Day of Remembrance Day official in Ontario #TDoR #canqueer #ParkHP pic.twitter.com/U5mb5jNDUm— Cheri DiNovo (@CheriDiNovo) November 30, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Family 'scared' as boy with severe autism faces release without home supports
- Police uniforms, vehicles no longer allowed in Vancouver Pride Parade
- Free national parks program ending, but kids still free in 2018
- Ontario MPP calls for Trans Day of Remembrance to become law
- Coroner's inquest to be held into fatal Radiohead stage collapse