Not up to premier to dictate how Catholic schools teach sex education: Kenney
Alberta PC Party leader Jason Kenney speaks in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 22, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 5:13PM EDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta Conservative leadership candidate Jason Kenney says it's not up to Premier Rachel Notley to dictate how sex education is taught in the Catholic school system.
Kenney says Notley is being needlessly divisive on a plan by Alberta's Catholic school superintendents to craft an alternative sex-ed curriculum that reflects faith-based teaching.
The superintendents have told the province that a curriculum that discusses homosexuality, contraception, and consent being the primary issue when deciding to engage in sex clashes with faith-based teachings.
But Notley says any proposed curriculum that doesn't address sexual health, that marginalizes sexual minorities, and that doesn't make it clear that consent is paramount will not be taught.
And she says Kenney is, in her words, "dead wrong" on the issue.
