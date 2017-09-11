Not guilty pleas as trial starts for aides to former Ont. premier
Workers are pictured at one of two cancelled gas plants in the GTA in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 4:20AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 11, 2017 12:08PM EDT
TORONTO -- A trial of two former top political aides in the Ontario premier's office finally began today in Toronto with the accused pleading not guilty.
David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged over allegations they illegally destroyed emails in the office of former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty.
The defence hammered the prosecution for providing "sketchy" information they say warranted an adjournment.
The lawyers also said the prosecution has dropped witnesses without saying why, and notes of interviews police and Crown had with witnesses were completely deficient in detail.
The lawyers want the judge to review prosecution notes and order the Crown to say why witnesses were dropped.
The emails at issue were about the Liberals' decision to cancel two gas plants just before the 2011 election, which ended up costing taxpayers about $1.1 billion.
