

The Canadian Press





BUFFALO NARROWS, Sask. - Mounties say the search has been called off for a man in northern Saskatchewan as he has been located and is fine.

They had believed that 53-year-old Brent Caissy of Buffalo Narrows went alone in a white jet boat to the area to search for two hunters who were last heard from on Sept. 18.

The two hunters were found, but police weren't sure of Caissy's whereabouts.

They later said he was located by plane and was not in need of assistance.