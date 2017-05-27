No winning ticket for Friday night's $50M Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 8:44AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one of them was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next draw on June 2 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be six Maxmillions prizes offered.
