Police pulled over a B.C. farmer who was driving a Zamboni Monday night, foiling his attempt to clear the road in front of his house.

The Zamboni was reportedly doing a bad job on the road, moving the snow, but leaving behind a patch of ice.

The farmer was escorted back to his farm near Saanich, B.C., where he keeps the Zamboni.

No charges were laid in what perhaps is the most Canadian traffic stop of the year.