Nice try, eh bud? Canadian pulled over trying to clear snow with Zamboni
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 1:24PM EST
Police pulled over a B.C. farmer who was driving a Zamboni Monday night, foiling his attempt to clear the road in front of his house.
The Zamboni was reportedly doing a bad job on the road, moving the snow, but leaving behind a patch of ice.
The farmer was escorted back to his farm near Saanich, B.C., where he keeps the Zamboni.
No charges were laid in what perhaps is the most Canadian traffic stop of the year.
Central Saanich police pulled over a guy driving a Zamboni trying to clear the snow off Highway 17 and Tanner Road. pic.twitter.com/P4MbzdwRTL— Janice Dillabough (@ja_ni_ce) February 7, 2017
Man on Zamboni pulled over clearing snow from #CentralSaanich roads & escorted back home. @CTVNewsVI #OnlyInCanada ���� pic.twitter.com/NzP7BhwLvh— Cheryl Bloxham (@CTVNewsCheryl) February 7, 2017
