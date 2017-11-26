

CTVNews.ca Staff





A New Brunswick teenager who inspired acts of kindness all over the world had another setback in her fight with terminal cancer.

Rebecca Schofield, who started the social media campaign #BeccaToldMeTo aimed at encouraging random acts of kindness across the globe, has been diagnosed with another tumour, this time at the back of her skull, according to her mother.

Anne Schofield wrote in a Facebook group dedicated to her daughter’s battle with the disease that doctors found the new tumour during an MRI and the two existing tumours have “grown significantly.”

“Becca took the news with her usual strength and named the new tumor meatball,” she wrote in the post.

“Now we go home and give her the best quality of life we can for the time (we) have left.”

As time becomes more and more precious, Schofield’s family and friends are asking people to send her Christmas cards to cheer her up in time for the holidays.

Schofield kicked off her #BeccaToldMeTo campaign in December, 2016 and has since seen thousands of good deeds completed in her honour. The campaign earned her a day of honour in New Brunswick and even caught the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Nov. 21, Schofield received a Canada 150 Senate medal for her contributions to the community.

A book chronicling the good deeds from the campaign is scheduled to be released in December.