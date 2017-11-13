

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman from Saint John, N.B. who went missing in February under unusual circumstances has been located in France and is now back in Canada with her family.

Shannon Mary Sullivan had been missing since mid-February, when she suddenly left her job in Toronto, abandoned her condo and everything she owned -- including her cellphone – and stopped communicating with loved ones at home.

Her family said at the time they feared for the 39-year-old. She had written a few messages shortly after she disappeared, indicating she was fearful for her financial security and that she believed her electronic devices had been hacked.

After a few frantic messages, she went silent. Toronto police began an investigation and learned Sullivan had rented a car from the Amsterdam airport in early March, which she then left in a mall parking lot shortly after.

After her family set up a Facebook page asking for the public’s help in locating her, they received several tips, including one from a Canadian traveller who thought they might have spotted Sullivan in southern France in September.

Her brother, Terence Sullivan, travelled to France at that point to try to find his sister, but was unsuccessful. But on Friday, he posted an update his sister had been found in France.

He posted a photo of the two of them together, smiling, adding that the two of them returned to Canada on Friday. He did not provide an explanation for his sister’s disappearance.

“If and when the day arrives that Shannon chooses to share her story publicly it will be with our family's full support, however, until that time, we request that you respect Shannon's privacy upon her return to Canada,” he wrote.

He then offered the thanks of his family “for all the concern, hard work, positive vibes, media, caring thoughts, shares, prayers, professionalism, love and dedication which everyone contributed in helping us to bring Shannon home safely.”

“Without everyone working together and doing their part as best they could, we are certain this result could never have occurred.”