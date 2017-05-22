

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





A marine mammal trainer from the Vancouver Aquarium warns the unidentified girl who was pulled into the water by a sea lion in Richmond, B.C. on Saturday could be at risk for a serious infection.

Scroll down or click here to vote in our poll of the day

Danielle Hyson says the child’s family should seek medical help for her as soon as possible, especially if her skin was broken.

“Sea lions can carry some really nasty bacteria in their mouth. She is at risk for a specific infection if she does have a puncture wound or any broken skin,” Hyson told CTV Vancouver on Monday.

The dramatic video of the hungry California sea lion snatching the young girl by the back of her white dress as she sat on the edge of a wharf has been seen around the world. The girl was violently yanked backwards into the water before a man, said to be her grandfather, jumped into the water and pulled the child to safety.

The two-minute clip captured by Vancouver resident Michael Fujiwara shows an adult quickly whisking the frightened child away from the area where people were feeding the animal moments before the incident.

California sea lions have sharp teeth that could easily break human skin. Male sea lions are known to be highly territorial and willing to attack humans, especially during mating season. Fujiwara’s video did not clearly show any blood or broken skin.

The pier where the incident took place has seen a spike in visits from tourists hoping for a sea lion sighting, ignoring several warnings from experts and port officials.

On Sunday, new signs were fastened to the edge of the docks by the Steveston Harbour Authority reading: “Please do not feed the sea lions” in large, capitalized print. There are also signs printed from Fisheries and Oceans Canada that detail the potential risks of feeding sea lions and the repercussions of doing so.

The government advises the public to keep a distance of at least 100 metres from the animals to avoid disturbing them in their natural habitat.

According to Section 7 of the federal government’s Marine Mammal Regulations, anyone who disturbs a marine mammal, except when legally fishing, can face a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine.

Steveston Harbour Authority chair Robert Kiesman said he was disturbed by the adults’ willingness to let children approach the powerful wild animal. He says fisherman and dock staff frequently warn tourists and visitors against feeding sea lions, but the behaviour persists.

“To not only be feeding a sea lion, a wild mammal, but then to let their little girl sit on the edge of the dock with her dress hanging over and her back to it was really mindless behaviour,” he said.

Sea lions are known to frequent docks in search of handouts from fisherman and tourists. Hyson figures this animal was unhappy when the attention from the visitors ceased.

“It likely became frustrated because the family was feeding it, and the feeding stopped,” she said.

“These are wild mammals. They are 1,000-pounds-plus. We are not at Sea World here,” Kiesman said. “If her dress got caught on his tooth and he swam off with her, it could have been a tragedy.”

He hopes the flood of attention will help foster more respect for local marine life.

“It is illegal. Now they will see why it is actually dangerous,” Kiesman said. “It’s not an evil sea lion. It’s a wild animal. It’s stupid people.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Sarah MacDonald