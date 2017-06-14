

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police and relatives of a missing Newfoundland woman have taken to social media in a desperate bid to find the young mother last seen last Wednesday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary reached out on Twitter seeking information about Cortney Lake, a 24-year-old woman from the St. John's suburb of Mount Pearl, and say her week-old disappearance is suspicious.

Police created the hashtag .HelpFindCortney and have distributed images of her at an Esso station in St. John's, where she made a purchase and then left last Wednesday. The force also tweeted a photo of the young woman that people could use as their profile pictures in order to expand their reach in the search for Lake, who has a six-year-old boy.

Const. Geoff Higdon said Wednesday the hashtag has been retweeted hundreds of times.

"Twitter's been on fire with hundreds and hundreds of retweets," he said in St. John's. "It's been used a fair bit. We were trending in Canada yesterday .... It's all about getting the message out to as many people as possible."

He said the use of social media may also yield information for the investigation as police can track conversations, but he couldn't say if it had produced anything yet.

Many tweets expressed hope that Lake would be found safely, while also urging people to share her image.

"Hoping she comes home safe to her little boy!" one woman said on Twitter.

Friends had also created a Facebook page about her disappearance that had about 9,000 members, as well as a GoFundMe page to raise money for a reward.

Higdon said her disappearance was considered suspicious because there was "a significant deviation from her routine," and that she hasn't been using her social media, cellphone or bank account since last week.

Police described Lake as being 5'8", about 120 pounds with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey parka with a pink hood, pink and white plaid shirt and black pants and glasses.

Jason Pike, the father of Lake's son, told VOCM radio he had never been out of contact with her for more than a few days and was trying to shield the little boy from word of her disappearance.

Glenda Power, Lake's aunt and a spokeswoman for the family, said in an email that they were not commenting at this time.