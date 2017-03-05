The University of New Brunswick is preparing for the possibility of a new United States travel ban by declaring that it will treat applicants from affected countries as “refugees.”

The school’s declaration means that students from affected nations will have their applications expedited, their application fees waived and guaranteed spaces in residences. They will also get special assistance transferring credits from institutions in the United States.

At least several other Canadian universities have already said they would waive applications fees for students from countries hit by the ban, including the University of Calgary, Memorial University of Newfoundland, the University of Winnipeg, the University of Alberta and Simon Fraser University in B.C.

The Jan. 27 executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump barred individuals from seven predominantly Muslim countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- from entering the United States for 90 days. Trump argues that the ban reduces the threat of Islamic terrorism.

The order was quashed by a federal court last month but the Trump administration has indicated it will rescind and rewrite the order, as early as next week.

International students at UNB praised their school’s decision. “I think they are lucky to be accepted at UNB and I’m sure UNB will be a better place for them,” said Raghad Agha, who is from Iraq.

Ishtar Al-Tahir, also from Iraq, agreed. “The fact that you’re preventing people just because of where they lived, just because of maybe their religion, it’s not right,” she said. “The fact that UNB is opening their arms and welcoming any students that may be affected by this,” she added, “is amazing.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown