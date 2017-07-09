

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a fitting tribute to trucking industry titan Don Anderson, more than a hundred trucks lined up in a big-rig procession for his funeral on Saturday.

The founder of Don Anderson Haulage Limited passed away on Canada Day after a battle with cancer.

Anderson was regarded as one of the best in the business.

“Trucking was his life,” Anderson’s son, Michael Anderson, told CTV Toronto. “My grandfather was in the trucking industry prior to my dad being there and my dad started with one truck back when he just finished high school and built his business to over a hundred trucks over the years.”

With his legendary status, word spread quickly about the procession in his honour, as old friends and competitors lined up to honour Anderson.

“Don was such a leader in the trucking industry and just an all-round good guy, we thought it would be a real tribute to Don to do this for him,” said family member Ross Todd.

More than a hundred trucks lined up on Highway 404 in Ontario, many of them competitors.

“Respect and honour Don. Give him his last ride. It’s the way a trucker should go out,” said Rod Gibson, trucker and long-time friend of Anderson.

The procession went to Stouffville, Ont., where Anderson built his empire and where he’ll be laid to rest.

“I think he’d be very honoured. I’m sure he’s looking down and he’s going to be smiling,” said grandson Kyle Todd.

“Our family is so touched by all these guys coming out on a Saturday and to pay their respects to my dad this way is truly special,” added Michael Anderson.

With files from CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle