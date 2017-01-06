Three large double-doubles to go?

It’s not that shocking to see a moose in Newfoundland, but to see three moose hanging out at a Tim Hortons drive-thru? Well, that’s another story. That’s exactly what Mark Mullaly witnessed as he was on his way home from his girlfriend’s mother’s house in Mount Pearl, N.L. on Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old man from St. John’s, N.L. told CTVNews.ca during a phone interview on Friday that he and his girlfriend noticed a group of spectators peering over a fence near the dumpsters behind the Critters N’ Things pet shop, which is located at Park Avenue and Centennial Street. Mullaly said his girlfriend pulled over the car so they could get out and see what all of the commotion was about.

That’s when the couple saw three moose moving around behind the pet shop in a caged area where the garbage dumpsters were located. Mullaly guessed that the trio were there rooting around for discarded pet food.

Eventually, the trio of moose walked over to the nearby gas station’s Tim Hortons drive-thru. Mullaly said he started filming the scene on his cell phone because it seemed “ironic.”

“It’s not my first time seeing moose so I wasn’t all too surprised but to see them in there, that was definitely exciting,” Mullaly said. “It definitely got a bit wild.”

Mullaly posted a 10-second long video of the event to his Facebook page on Thursday evening with the caption: “Found a couple moose in Mount Pearl. Naturally the first stop was the tims drive thru. (sic)”

In the short clip, the three moose are clearly visible walking in front of the Tim Hortons bright sign as Mullaly records them from the passenger seat’s window.

Mullaly said the parking lot began to fill up with vehicles as more passersby noticed the spectacle. There were also two police cruisers parked in the vicinity to keep an eye on the animals, according to Mullaly.

After watching the moose for approximately 20 minutes, Mullaly said they decided to leave because the police had turned on their sirens and the moose had moved closer to the road.

As of Friday morning, Mullaly’s video had been viewed more than 4,000 times on Facebook. He said he initially just sent the footage to his family, but they convinced him to share it on the social media site as well.

“I don’t post to Facebook a lot so when I did and I got a bunch of reactions from it. I did it on a whim and it kind of snowballed,” Mullaly said. “It’s been pretty positive.”