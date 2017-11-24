

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A wayward moose created quite the commotion after it was caught on camera dodging traffic, traversing through residential neighbourhoods and running across airport runways in Markham, Ont.

CTV Toronto helicopters captured the moose walking around a wooded area between the Buttonville Airport in and Highway 404, just south of 16th Avenue, on Friday morning just after 7 a.m.

“The concern, of course, is that this is an active airport, there’s planes landing, and you’ve got an animal that could weigh anywhere between 1,200 and 1,500 pounds,” CTV Toronto’s John Mussleman reported.

At one point, the bull even galloped across a number of runways at the airport, Musselman said.

Animal services were called about the sighting and the Ministry of Natural Resources set out to tranquilize the moose in order to move it out of the busy area. Before that could happen, however, the moose was on the move again and ran through the parking lots of a number of industrial buildings near the south end of the airport.

At one point, the moose dashed across a busy street where it came close to at least two vehicles before it made it safely to the other side.

Just after 11 a.m., the animal leapt over a fence and enter a nearby residential neighbourhood, Musselman said.

The Ontario Provincial Police and the York Regional Police were advising motorists to be cautious in the area.

“It is a traffic safety hazard. We did have the highway shut down temporarily just when he was on the highway side of the fence,” Schmidt told CP24 during a phone interview. “We just don’t want him getting hurt and we certainly don’t want anyone else on the road to get hurt.”

The moose was being monitored by the Ministry of Natural Resources in a ravine at approximately noon.

Click to watch extended video of the moose.

Update: The #MooseOnTheLoose is no longer near the Highway, the #OPP have cleared. @YRP and @ONresources are monitoring its movements — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 24, 2017