

The Canadian Press





Montreal's police chief has been suspended and replaced by the head of the provincial force.

Martin Prud'homme will take over from Philippe Pichet until December 2018.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante made the announcement this afternoon.

Coiteux says an independent report recently submitted noted clear irregularities in the Montreal police's internal investigations.

Coiteux says the report states there is inadequate control in these areas.

Pichet's tenure has been marked by several controversies, including a spying scandal involving prominent reporters that led to a public inquiry on protecting the confidentiality of journalistic sources.

Pichet was named in August 2015 by then-mayor Denis Coderre.