

CTVNews.ca Staff





Montreal police have arrested a man on suspicion of making online threats against Quebec’s Muslim community.

The 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident at his home in the suburb of Kirkland early Wednesday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said electronic equipment was seized at the residence. No weapons were found in the home.

"The man is being met by investigators to get his version regarding the material posted on social media,” he said, adding charges have not been laid.

Investigators have not revealed the exact nature of the threats.