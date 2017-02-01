Montreal police arrest man accused of online threats towards Muslims
Police officers arrive in the Montreal suburb of Kirkland on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:15AM EST
Montreal police have arrested a man on suspicion of making online threats against Quebec’s Muslim community.
The 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident at his home in the suburb of Kirkland early Wednesday morning.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said electronic equipment was seized at the residence. No weapons were found in the home.
"The man is being met by investigators to get his version regarding the material posted on social media,” he said, adding charges have not been laid.
Investigators have not revealed the exact nature of the threats.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- B.C. conjugal visit valuable for inmates, should mimic normal environment: warden
- B.C. premier in conflict of interest over Trans Mountain approval: petition
- Man, 82, charged with manslaughter after death in Ont. long-term care home
- Trump's travel ban having 'profound' impact on Canadian research, academics says
- Friend of Russell Williams' murder victim speaks out against play on killer