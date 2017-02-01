Montreal police arrest man accused of online threats
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:15AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 1, 2017 7:18AM EST
Montreal police have arrested a man on suspicion of making online threats against Quebec’s Muslim community.
The 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident at his home in the suburb of Kirkland early Wednesday morning.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said electronic equipment was seized at the residence. No weapons were found in the home.
"The man is being met by investigators to get his version regarding the material posted on social media,” he said, adding charges have not been laid.
Investigators have not revealed the exact nature of the threats.
The arrest comes amid a spike in reported hate incidents in Montreal. Police say they have received at least 14 calls about hateful incidents online or in person since the attack on Sunday. "That's a lot," Chief Philippe Pichet said.
Police received a total of 55 calls through the entire seven-month period from May to December of last year.
