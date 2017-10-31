Money stuck in cyberspace amid e-transfer issues at TD Canada Trust
Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 12:31PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 31, 2017 12:42PM EDT
A number of users are reporting issues with Interac e-transfer services at TD Canada Trust.
Several people have complained online that their money is stuck in cyberspace due to the issue, which appears to have affected users over the last few days.
An automated phone message at TD acknowledges that there is a problem with the service. “We’re working to restore service as quickly as possible,” the message said.
TD has also responded to complaints about the issue on Twitter, telling one customer: “We’d like to assure you our tech team is working on a fix ASAP. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause you.”
TD Canada Trust Interac e-transfer still down. Has anyone heard any updates on this? They have been down for days now,...Posted by Shaun Rickard on Tuesday, October 31, 2017
