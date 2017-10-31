

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





A number of users are reporting issues with Interac e-transfer services at TD Canada Trust.

Several people have complained online that their money is stuck in cyberspace due to the issue, which appears to have affected users over the last few days.

An automated phone message at TD acknowledges that there is a problem with the service. “We’re working to restore service as quickly as possible,” the message said.

TD has also responded to complaints about the issue on Twitter, telling one customer: “We’d like to assure you our tech team is working on a fix ASAP. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause you.”