Mint gets lit: Glow-in-the-dark toonie unveiled for Canada 150
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 7:58AM EDT
The Royal Canadian Mint wants your pocket to glow with pride for Canada's 150th anniversary.
The mint has unveiled a limited-edition, glow-in-the-dark toonie to commemorate Canada 150.
The specially designed toonie will be the world's first glow-in-the-dark coin in circulation, the mint says.
A range of other commemorative glow-in-the-dark coins are available on the mint's website, but the new toonie will be the first glow-in-the-dark coin you might find in your pocket this summer.
The coin design shows the Northern Lights, as drawn by B.C. artist Timothy Hsia.
The glow-in-the-dark toonie being released into circulation along with special Canada 150 versions of the loonie, quarter, dime and nickel. Each coin features special artwork chosen in a contest last year.
