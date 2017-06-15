The Royal Canadian Mint wants your pocket to glow with pride for Canada's 150th anniversary.

The mint has unveiled a limited-edition, glow-in-the-dark toonie to commemorate Canada 150.

The specially designed toonie will be the world's first glow-in-the-dark coin in circulation, the mint says.

A range of other commemorative glow-in-the-dark coins are available on the mint's website, but the new toonie will be the first glow-in-the-dark coin you might find in your pocket this summer.

The coin design shows the Northern Lights, as drawn by B.C. artist Timothy Hsia.

#DYK the $2 coloured version of the #MyCanadaMyInspiration circulation coin glows in the dark?! It's actually the ONLY and FIRST circulation coin in the world to do so. All for #Canada150.

The glow-in-the-dark toonie being released into circulation along with special Canada 150 versions of the loonie, quarter, dime and nickel. Each coin features special artwork chosen in a contest last year.