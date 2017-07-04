

Relaxnews





It's here. After first releasing plans to offer delivery service two years ago, McDonald's has announced that customers across Canada will be able to get their Big Mac fix delivered straight to their door.

Scroll down or click here to vote in our poll of the day

In partnership with UberEATs, McDelivery will expand across the country, changing the fast food game in Canada.

As has become common with pizza chains, customers will now be able to place a delivery order from McDonald's using the UberEATS app.

While McDelivery is currently available in 187 restaurants, the service will expand aggressively over the summer to major metropolises across the country.

They include Montreal (31 restaurants), Ottawa (18), Toronto (145), Edmonton (43) and Calgary (20).

Customers will be able to order all menu items with the exception of soft serve ice cream. Obviously.

While menu prices remain the same, UberEATS fees are applicable for each order.

Delivery service was one of several strategies outlined back in 2015 in a major restructuring announcement, aimed at reviving flagging sales and keeping the brand relevant in the face of encroaching competition from mid-scale and wildly popular brands like In-N-Out, Five Guys and Shake Shack.

Other strategies include the launch of table service and mobile ordering.

McDelivery launched across the U.S. earlier this spring.