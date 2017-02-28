

Refugee advocates in Manitoba are warning of an increase in asylum seekers illegally crossing in to Canada, and say their resources are being stretched to the limit.

Winnipeg's Salvation Army says it has been inundated with refugee claimants who crossed the border from North Dakota into Emerson, Man.

"We expect tonight we could be housing 60 people," said Major Rob Kerr. "We had 41 this morning and we've been told there are 19 coming today."

While many refugee claimants make the trek on the weekend, officials are saying that it is becoming a daily occurrence.

The phenomenon has even spread to B.C., where families crossed the U.S.-Canada border through a park in Surrey.

Shelters say they're struggling to keep up with the demand placed on them by the rise in users.

"We don't have enough resources to support all of these newcomers," said Mario Ayala, the executive director of Winnipeg's Inland Refugee Society.

Immigration lawyers agreed, saying the unplanned flow of refugee claimants is leading to concerns about their care.

"Where are we going to house them? How are they going to be supported?" said Ken Zaifman, an immigration lawyer.

Zaifman says it's important refugee claimants understand that if they've been denied refugee status in the UN, they won't necessarily get an easy welcome in to Canada.

"The likelihood is a number of them will be refused," he said.

