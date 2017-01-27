

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario man convicted of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl in the late 1990s is back in police custody after a four-day manhunt.

David Maracle walked away from the minimum security Henry Traill Community Correctional Facility in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday evening.

Police say the 51-year-old whose criminal history also includes convictions for break and enters, assaults and kidnapping was arrested at a Cornwall, Ont., shopping centre without incident around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Sgt. Robin McIntosh of the Cornwall Community Police Service told CTV Ottawa that Maracle was picked up after someone phoned police about a man matching his description in the common area of the mall.

Maracle kidnapped a 14-year-old Brantford schoolgirl at gun point in 1997. He violently and repeatedly raped her before leaving her on a road near a First Nations reserve. That year, he also was convicted of raping and choking a common law partner.

He served a six-year prison sentence before spending the last 15 months living under strict conditions at the residential transition home. Maracle was placed under a long-term supervision order because a judge didn’t see it fit to label him a dangerous offender. He was supposed to stay at Henry Traill Community Correctional Facility for 10 years.

Police and Corrections Canada have said they don’t know whether Maracle left through a window or door. Officials said they were surprised he left the facility, noting that he was doing well in the rehabilitation process.

With a report from CTV Ottawa