

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are investigating after a video posted online captured a man falling through the roof of a food kiosk at the West Edmonton Mall.

The incident, which happened on Friday night, was captured on camera. In a video now gaining steam on social media, two men can be seen climbing over a second-floor railing at the mall. One man lowers himself onto the roof of the kiosk for CinnaZeo, a cinnamon bun franchise. A second later, the second man jumps down, but rather than land safely on his feet, he crashes through a portion of the kiosk’s roof.

The district manager of the Cinnzeo location said security video showed the man smashed his head and shoulder on a one-inch-thick granite countertop after falling through the roof.

“His head bounced off the granite,” the district manager told CTV Edmonton. The surveillance video also appeared to captured how much pain the man appeared to be in. The district manager said he appeared to collapse twice before going out of camera range as he fled the scene.

Edmonton police said Tuesday that they are investigating but there is no word whether they have located the person shown falling in the video.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk