Loan program blamed for leaving refugees in financial trouble to be reworked
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 10:49AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Liberals are overhauling a program that provides loans to refugees to cover their resettlement costs.
But the federal government is stopping short of demands the program be scrapped.
Instead, the new rules propose to eliminate interest charges on all loans and allow borrowers to take longer to repay them.
The loan program was set up after the Second World War to help immigrants from Europe who couldn't cover the costs of their travel to Canada.
But today, 98 per cent of the program's users are refugees handpicked by the government or private sponsors.
A 2015 evaluation of the program found the existing repayment terms were hurting refugees' ability to settle in Canada and the government promised changes.
