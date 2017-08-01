

Brennan Doherty, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police are hunting for a masked gunman they say walked into a Toronto bar late Monday night and shot five people at close range.

Security footage released by police shows a masked gunman entering the patio of a bar near Queen and Sherbourne streets and firing a handgun towards a table multiple times.

The video then shows him walking towards the table, standing over one of the victims and shooting that person several more times. Four others at the table appear to have been shot.

"We believe he is definitely targeting one particular victim," Det.-Sgt Hank Idsinga said in a news conference Tuesday.

The shooter was about three metres from the group when he first opened fire but did not have good control of the weapon, Idsinga said.

One of the victims managed to make his own way to hospital, he said. The others were taken there by paramedics.

The person police believe was the intended target died in hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting. Idsinga described him as a 32-year-old Toronto man said his family has asked police not to disclose his name.

One of the others wounded in the attack remains in hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, he said.

Idsinga said it's a miracle more people weren't killed.

"Knowing the location of some of the wounds, I would say we're very lucky we don't have three murder victims here," he said.

The suspect drove away and was last seen heading east on Queen Street.

Investigators said they don't yet know the motive for the attack.

Police were called about two hours later to the Bathurst Street and St Clair Avenue area on reports of a shooting.

They said officers found a man who had been shot. The man, who has not been publicly identified, died later in hospital.

Police haven't said if the two shootings are connected.