Judge withdraws from sex assault case after saying teen 'had a pretty face'
Justice Jean-Paul Braun made 'unacceptable' comments during a sexual assault trial last May, Quebec's justice minister said.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 4:06PM EST
MONTREAL - A Quebec judge has withdrawn from a case in which he said a 17-year-old victim of sexual assault was a little overweight, had a pretty face and was maybe a "bit flattered" at the interest shown in her.
Court documents show Judge Jean-Paul Braun recused himself on Oct. 26, a day after his comments were published in a Montreal newspaper.
He gave no reasons for his decision.
Braun is being replaced by Lori Weitzman, another Quebec court judge.
The case resumes Dec. 14 with sentencing arguments.
The Crown says Braun's decision will not delay proceedings.
